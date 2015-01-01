Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Recognizes 40 Years of the Make A Wish Foundation

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce has honoured the Make A Wish Foundation. The chamber has presented the foundation with an award recognizing its 40th anniversary.

The foundation’s development officer for Nova Scotia, Allison Chisholm accepted the award on behalf of the foundation. Chisholm says it’s pleased with the recognition.

Chisholm says the wish the organization grants a child with a critical illness and their family can vary widely; from a trip, to meeting a celebrity, wanting to be a police officer or Prime Minister for a day.