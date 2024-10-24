Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Excellence In Annual Business Awards Gala

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its 2024 Business Awards at a Gala last night.

Antigonish Rent-All Equipment Ltd. received the Ian Spencer Excellence in Business Award, presented by CBDC-NOBL.

Ben Collings-MacKay with CM Marine Safety Equipment received the Young Entrepreneur Award, presented by Patterson Law.

The Outstanding Customer Service Award, presented by East Coast Credit Union, went to Ekaterina Karchevskaya with Hawthorne Convenience. The Export Recognition Award, presented by Invest Nova Scotia, went to Peace By Chocolate, and the Emerging Business Award went to How It Stacks Up Professional Organizing and Home Staging.

Lauren Kaiser, executive director for the chamber, called the business award a keystone event for recognizing chamber members, adding it is exciting being able to announce the awards along with their presenting partners. Nominations for next year’s awards open next summer.

The chamber also recognized a number of businesses celebrating anniversaries, including 90 years for the Antigonish 5 to $1, 55 years for Riverside International Speedway, 50 years for Theatre Antigonish, 45 years for the Red Apple Children’s Centre, 30 years for both the S and L Bakery and Trendy’s Clothing, and 25 years for the Green Meadows Community Residence for Seniors.