Listen Live

Summer Cruiser
Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Antigonish Chamber of Commerce to Hold it’s Casino Night This Weekend

Sep 26, 2025 | Local News

It has quickly become one of its biggest fundraisers for the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber will hold a Casino Night Saturday evening at 7 in the Bloomfield Centre’s MacKay Room at St. FX University.
Chamber President Paul Curry says it’s a fun evening.
Curry says the prizes at the Casino are very good.  He says for example,  when you buy a Mystery Bag for $20; the value in the bag it is at least $20 if not more.  There’s also live auction that evening.  To order advance tickets, visit the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce web site.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year