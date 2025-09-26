Antigonish Chamber of Commerce to Hold it’s Casino Night This Weekend

It has quickly become one of its biggest fundraisers for the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber will hold a Casino Night Saturday evening at 7 in the Bloomfield Centre’s MacKay Room at St. FX University.

Chamber President Paul Curry says it’s a fun evening.

Curry says the prizes at the Casino are very good. He says for example, when you buy a Mystery Bag for $20; the value in the bag it is at least $20 if not more. There’s also live auction that evening. To order advance tickets, visit the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce web site.