Antigonish Chamber of Commerce to Host a Casino Night September 21st

Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Casino Night on September 21 at the Antigonish Legion.

Lauren Kaiser, executive director of the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, said the event is in partnership with Support4Communities, from Gaming Nova Scotia, as well as DeCoste Interiors, with Kaiser adding they are also working with the CACL and the STFX X-Women`s basketball team. The event begins at 7 p.m..

It will include blackjack, roulette, plinko, and a live auction at the end.

Kaiser said this is the first event of its kind for the local chamber, adding they are hoping to making it an annual event.