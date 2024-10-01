Antigonish Chamber of Commerce to host Meet the Candidate Events this week ahead of Municipal Elections

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host a pair of Meet the Candidate events for Antigonish area residents this week.

Tonight (Tuesday), the chamber is hosting an event for mayoral and town council candidates for the Town of Antigonish at the Eleanor Mutimer Theatre at Dr. JH GIllis Regional High School at 6 p.m. Thursday, the chamber is hosting a similar event for those running for Antigonish County Council, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department.

At both meetings, candidates will have a chance to introduce themselves and then answer a randomly selected, pre-submitted question, followed by community conversation social time.

Antigonish Chamber of Commerce executive director Lauren Kaiser said it is important for businesses to have a say in municipal politics.

Kaiser said the chamber is hoping other community organizations host other opportunities for folks to meet the candidates.

The Nova Scotia Municipal elections are set for October 19.