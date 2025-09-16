Antigonish changing its scope of Asphalt Patching Work this Fall

Despite council having to change its scope, asphalt patching work is set for the Town of Antigonish this fall.

After budgeting around $200,000 for asphalt patching for various streets, Antigonish Town Council got a tender back with a price tag of around $400,000. On Monday night, council voted to stick to its budget and concentrate on needed work on Main and Hawthorne Streets and a few smaller areas.

Mayor Sean Cameron said the town’s engineer will contact the company doing the work, with the hope of the patching work starting within a few weeks.