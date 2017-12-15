Antigonish chapter of 100 Women Who Care being organized

up popularity throughout Nova Scotia. The aim is for 100 women to bring forward a cheque for $100 four times a year, with the total going to a local charity. A new chapter of the popular 100 Women Who Care is starting up in Antigonish. The organization has been around for many years, starting in Michigan and pickingup popularity throughout Nova Scotia. The aim is for 100 women to bring forward a cheque for $100 four times a year, with the total going to a local charity.

Sheri MacGregor is one of the primary organizers for the local branch, and says that meetings only happen four times a year and usually last 30 minutes. MacGregor says the experience of giving a worthy charity a donation makes it a very empowering experience: