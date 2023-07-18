Antigonish Commits Funding towards Regional Emergency Shelter at the Heatherton Community Centre

With a motion from Antigonish Town Council, the town committed $18,131 towards the

establishment of a regional emergency shelter at the Heatherton Community Centre.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said council recevied a recommendation from the emergency management office to approve the Heatherton site for the county and the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre in the town as emergency shelters.

During last night’s meeting, council requested that the area’s EMO director attend a joint council meeting to discuss the town site and the criteria used to judge the best site.

The town`s EMO director, Blaise MacDonald, had been working with the town prior to post tropical storm Fiona, and Mayor Laurie Boucher said he had the town in good shape. At the time, they used an emergency shelter in St. Joseph`s and they have since decided to have one in the town and one in the county.