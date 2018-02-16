Antigonish Community Energy Co-op has a busy 2018 ahead, including another Group Buy

operation, and are preparing for a number of events in the near future. A successful year for the Antigonish Community Energy Co-op has them excited for more possibilities in 2018. The group is entering into their third year ofoperation, and are preparing for a number of events in the near future.

ACE Coop communications coordinator Patrick Yancey says that open houses, community meetings and an upcoming group buy mean a busy start to 2018. Yancey says the group buy is a great way for people to get solar equipment at a decent price:

Yancey says that going solar is much easier now that the Town of Antigonish has adopted a new solar policy. Yancey says that an information session will be held in St. Andrew’s next Tuesday evening, so anyone who is interested in learning more about solar energy is encouraged to attend.