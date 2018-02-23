Antigonish Community Energy Co-op Pleased with New Solar Policy in the Town

communications coordinator Patrick Yancey says that the Town of Antigonish is the first municipal electric utility to connect residential solar power systems in the history of Nova Scotia. Members of the Antigonish Community Energy Co-Op are pleased that the town has a new solar policy in place, making it easier to be connected. ACEcommunications coordinator Patrick Yancey says that the Town of Antigonish is the first municipal electric utility to connect residential solar power systems in the history of Nova Scotia.

With the new policy is place, Yancey says that going solar is now easier and more efficient:

Yancey says that four ACE Co-op members have now connected and have their systems generating power. Yancey says this is a great step in bringing clean energy to the area.