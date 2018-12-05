Antigonish Community Energy Cooperative Welcomes NEB Report on the Financial Viability of Solar Power

The National Energy Board recently released a report looking at the financial viability of installing solar power.

The report stated homeowners, businesses and communities are expected to save money with solar in many places in Nova Scotia, PEI, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

The report also states provincial rebate programs can significantly lower the cost of installing solar, and homeowners and businesses might save money in provinces like Nova Scotia, where such programs exist.

David Morgan, president of the Antigonish Community Energy (ACE) Cooperative, called it a good report, noting ACE came up with similar numbers when it came to looking at Nova Scotia. He said the two bodies have different calculations when it comes to installation costs and how the payback is calculated.

Morgan said now it is an excellent time to invest in solar in Nova Scotia, with the confidence people will make their money back over the lifespan of the equipment.