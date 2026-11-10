Antigonish Community Food Bank Appeals to the Public for Assistance as Winter and Christmas Season Nears

With the approach of winter and the Christmas season, the Antigonish Community Food Bank is looking for your help.

Food Bank Chair and volunteer Gordon Brenton says demand on the bank’s services is increasing and it is seeking both food and cash donations.

Brenton says the Food Bank appreciates the support of the public and the business community over the years,

To donate food, it can be dropped off during the morning Monday to Thursday. On Tuesday and Thursday, drop-offs can also be made in the afternoons until 3:30. If the donation is large, like from a local business or school, Food Bank officials can go out and pick it up on site.

Cash donations can be made at the food bank. To donate on-line, details can be found on the Antigonish Community Food Bank Facebook Page. This year, the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign in Antigonish Town and County from November 30th to December 6th will benefit the Food Bank.