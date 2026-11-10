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Antigonish Community Food Bank Appeals to the Public for Assistance as Winter and Christmas Season Nears

Nov 10, 2026 | Local News

With the approach of winter and the Christmas season, the Antigonish Community Food Bank is looking for your help.

(Antigonish Food Bank photo)

Food Bank Chair and volunteer Gordon Brenton says demand on the bank’s services is increasing and it is seeking both food and cash donations.
Brenton says the Food Bank appreciates the support of the public and the business community over the years,
To donate food, it can be dropped off during the morning Monday to Thursday.  On Tuesday and Thursday, drop-offs can also be made in the afternoons until 3:30.  If the donation is large, like from a local business or school, Food Bank officials can go out and pick it up on site.
Cash donations can be made at the food bank.  To donate on-line, details can be found on the Antigonish Community Food Bank Facebook Page.  This year, the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign in Antigonish Town and County from November 30th to December 6th will benefit the Food Bank.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.