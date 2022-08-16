Antigonish Community Fridge now open

After almost a year of preparation, the Antigonish Community Fridge opned on Saturday.

A project of the Antigonish Coalition to End Poverty and the Antigonish Farmers` Market, the Antigonish Community Fridge includes a fridge and pantry for food and personal hygiene items.

Wyanne Sandler, co-chair of the ACEP, said they are accepting donations now, noting the fridge and pantry are well stocked at the moment. They are encouraging residents in need to stop by and make use of the project. It`s located under the awning of the Farmer`s Market building and is open 24/7. Sandler said the idea was to make the project barrier free and accessible for residents.

Sandler thanked all of the volunteers involved, the Farmers’ Market, and DeCoste Interiors, which donated the fridge. Anyone interested in volunteering or finding out more can follow the Antigonish Community Fridge on social media or message antigonishcommunityfridge@gmail.com