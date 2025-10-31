Antigonish Community Fridge officials Looking for Funding Support

An organizer behind the Antigonish Community Fridge say they need some funding support.

Catherine MacPherson, food security coordinator for the Antigonish Community Fridge and Antigonish Communiuty Soup Gatherings, said organizers stock the community fridge three times a week.

Earlier this month, the community fridge received funds from members of Antigonish Town and County councils. People who want to help can e-transfer funds to antigonishcommunityfridge@gmail.com

MacPherson said they are under the umbrella of the Antigonish Coalition to End Poverty.