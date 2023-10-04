Antigonish Community Fridge receives $12,000 from Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department

A big boost for Antigonish Community Fridge. It has received a cheque for $12,000 from

the Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department. Several months ago, the charity was approached by the fire department if they would like to volunteer at its corn and pizza booth at the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition, in exchange for a share of the proceeds.

Community Fridge spokesperson and volunteer Catherine

MacPherson says initially they thought the collaboration with the fire department would net three or four thousand dollars. MacPherson says it’s pleasantly surprised with the final number.

The charity has fridge and pantry locations at both the Antigonish Farmers Market and the Peoples Place Library.

MacPherson says while its volunteers are happy to be doing this work, government needs to step up and address food security in this province.