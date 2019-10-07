Antigonish Community Transit Adds New Stops

Antigonish Community Transit’s new bus schedule comes into effect today with three new stops.

The new stops are Whidden’s Trailer Park, at roughly 20 minutes past the hour, at the Park office; Sylvan Valley Apartments at about 25 minutes past the hour outside the main doors and Hawthorne Variety at about 27 minutes past the hour.

Other changes will have the bus will no longer entering Shamrock Acres directly but stopping on Hawthorne Street at the park entrance. Also, the bus will now stop on Main Street in front of the Canadian Tire gas bar instead of entering the parking lot.

Rates will remain the same, $2 for a one way fare, $5 dollars for an unlimited day pass and a 20 day unlimited pass for $55.