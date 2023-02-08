Antigonish Community Transit Conducts Online Survey on their Fixed Bus Route

Antigonish Community Transit is asking interested residents to participate in a online survey on their fixed bus route.

Antigonish Community Transit executive director Madonna van Vonderen said ACT is working with Common Good Solutions on the survey to do a review of the service’s fixed bus route.

The information gathered will be used to inform ACT of any changes needed for the fixed bus route, and will provide them with important information on who takes the bus and who doesn’t, which will help with any community outreach plans.

After the survey wraps up, Common Good Solutions will take all the gathered information and compile a report for ACT to advise on potential improvements or changes. There will also be weekly draws for $50 grocery gift cards for those who complete the survey.

The survey closes on February 28. A link can be found on the Antigonish Community Transit Facebook page