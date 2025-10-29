Antigonish Community Transit Society and St. FX Students Union Survey University Students about Ridership

The Antigonish Community Transit Society and the STFX Students Union are surveying STFX students about transit in the community.

Richie Connors, general manager of Antigonish Community Transit Society, explained the ACTS organization and the fixed route service is undergoing a review. He explained that STFX students were identified as an area where they can grow and expand their ridership numbers.

Connors said they are one of four fixed route services going through this review, with another taking place in Pictou County. The survey went out to STFX students via email and it is open until November 10.

Connors said STFX is a big part of the Antigonish community and it is the right time to engage them in the process.