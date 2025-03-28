Antigonish Community Transit’s Fixed-Bus Route returns to Monday to Friday Schedule on April 1st

As of April 1, Antigonish Community Transit will return its fixed-route bus service to a Monday to Friday schedule, operating from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Saturday services will continue to run from 8:00 AM to 4:00PM.

A release from ACT states the change comes as the organization prepares to undertake a full operational review to ensure its transit services are meeting the needs of both clients and the broader Antigonish community. The review will focus on improving accessibility, efficiency, reliability and overall service delivery, with input from riders and stakeholders.

Riders are encouraged to check the Antigonish Community Transit website and social media channels for route details, schedules, and any updates.