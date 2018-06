A local company submitted the low bid on two contracts.

Finley Brophy Trucking offered an estimate of 23-thousand dollars for RIM Brush Clearing along two sections in Cumberland and Colchester Counties. Four other companies also bid on the project.

Finley Brophy Trucking also offered the lowest quote of 97-thousand dollars for RIM ditching and culvert supply and install along one section in Pictou County. Three other companies offered bids.