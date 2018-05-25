Antigonish County Council To Meet with Municipal Affairs Minister on Cell Phone Service

A local councillor is still seeking improvements to local cell service.

During Thursday’s special meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, District 1 councillor Mary MacLellan brought up the issue of cell coverage in the area.

Around five years ago, the county set aside funds for improvements to cell service if the federal and provincial governments also chipped in so each body would cover one-third of the costs. When they first began negotiating, MacLellan said the county’s share was around $150,000 but that may have changed. MacLellan asked council if funding was still available and she was told it is.

A meeting is coming up between council representatives and municipal affairs minister Derek Mombourquette on May 31.

MacLellan said there are between 5-10 calls a month on the issue from different areas of the county, usually with the same issues.