Antigonish County 4-H Members Do Well at EastGen Atlantic Showcase in Truro

Several Antigonish County 4-H members did well at the recent EastGen Atlantic Showcase in Truro.

The EastGen Showcase is a competitive learning event for Atlantic Beef and Dairy participants; open to members 13 years of age and older. There’s training and educaiton on showing, judging, preparation and management as well as a competitive show.

One of the local 4-H members who posted a great result was Lauchie MacPhie, named Grand Champion in Dairy. He also finished first in the Dairy Quiz competition.

MacPhie says by capturing Grand Champion, he’s qualified for another event, in August of next year.

Grace King was honoured with a Champion Limousin Beef Heifer award. King says she's very happy with the award, saying she's done a lot of work with her heifers, so it was nice to see some payoff. King says she also enjoys attending this event.

The EastGen Showcase attracted more 150 youth from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island