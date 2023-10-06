Antigonish County 4-H Members Post Top Results at Provincial Show in Windsor

An excellent result for competitors from Antigonish County at the recent Provincial 4-H show in

Windsor.

Katie MacNeil of Ashdale, a member of the Youth Advisory Committee for National 4-H and the Members Voice Committee for Nova Scotia 4-H says a number of Antigonish County residents finished at or near the top.

Two 4H competitors have also qualified for the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto next month. Gracie DeCoste of Addington Forks will compete in Beef while Aidan Fulmore of Southside Harbour is entered at the Royal in Dairy calf.