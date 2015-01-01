Antigonish County actor and writer Laura Teasdale Writes Fundraising Play for Libraries called “Murder By the Book”

Antigonish County actor and writer Laura Teasdale has produced a script for a play that can be used by libraries across the country for a fundraiser.

Teasdale says the play is called “Murder by the Book”. Teasdale says the idea for the production started when she was approached by the Knowlton Players, in a community where she used to live in Quebec’s eastern townships to write fundraiser for their local library.

Teasdale says following that show, other libraries reached out wondering if they could get a copy of the play. Teasdale says the jokes in the play were quite specific to that local area; however with help from a number of people including Penny, she has now written a fundraising play that can be used with fill in the blank jokes.

A formal launch of the updated play was held recently at the Halifax Library. Within 24 hours of the launch, it had been downloaded more than 70 times. Libraries wanting a copy of the script can download it in the Canada Play Outlet section of the Playwrights Guild of Canada web site.