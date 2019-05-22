Antigonish County Adopts $15 million Budget, No Tax Rate Increases

The county’s tax rates aren’t going anywhere.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of

Antigonish, members voted to keep the residential tax rate at 88 cents per $100 of assessment and the commercial tax rate at $1.46 per $100 of assessment. This marks the eleventh year in a row without an increase to the residential tax rate. The commercial rate also remains the lowest in the province. The budget for the county is around $15.35 million dollars.

County Warden Owen McCarron said there was a number of factors in maintaining the rates, including the work of staff and council, who kept an eye on expenditures. He said some savings from their winter snow and salt budget also helped.

McCarron said council was fortunate, noting they were able to pay down debt, work on infrastructure, and also offer services and programs. He said council strived to be able to do these things while keeping tax rates down, noting they feel the rates are attractive to potential residents and businesses.

McCarron pointed to the East Gate Ridge development, the Beech Hill development, and the Nova Landing development, noting a good commercial tax rate drives businesses to look to the county.