Antigonish County Adult Learning Association to Resume Programming this Month

Programming for the Antigonish County Adult Learning Association is returning this month.

Shayla MacDonald, organization administrator for ACALA, said they are coming back with all of their programs on September 18. This means the GED and adult learning program for high school completion, and literacy programs are back, and they are re-introducing their essential skills for pre-employment and portfolio program for people looking to enter or re-enter the workplace or upgrade their skills.

MacDonald said the essential skills for pre-employment program is running a bit different this year with five core components, adding it is a comprehensive program.

Other programs which won’t necessarily begin on the 18th include their family book club, a living skills program called Living it Up, seniors digital literacy, and You 2.0, which helps people find mental health coping skills through creative arts. She added there is also a community garden project in partnership with St. Paul’s Anglican Church.

Registration is open and they are starting intake interviews on September 11, which will continue throughout the year. All of the programs are free to attend and run Monday to Thursday from 9 to 4 p.m..

To learn more email ACALA at acalalearn@acala.live