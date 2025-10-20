Antigonish County Agricultural Leader Tony Corstens Inducted into the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame

A local leader in Agriculture is getting some regional recognition. Tony Corstens was one of four inductees into the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame. A formal induction ceremony was held recently at Dalhousie University’s Agricultural Campus in Bible Hill.

Corstens died in 2022. He immigrated with his family from The Netherlands in 1951, first to Ontario and later to Antigonish County.

Settling in Harbour Centre, Corstens and his brother John developed one of the largest dairy farms in the province. They also had related businesses in farm equipment sales and timber harvesting.

Corstens was also an avid volunteer, serving on the Foundation Board of the RK MacDonald Nursing Home, a founding leader of the Antigonish Farm and Garden Community Investment Fund for the local Co-operative Feed Store. He was also president of the Cape John Community Pasture, and was a board member with a number of organizations including Eastern Dairy Foods and Scotsburn Co-operative Dairy.