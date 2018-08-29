Antigonish County and Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network surveying residents on Broadband Survey

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish and the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network are working together on a survey looking at broadband service in the area.

Shirlyn Donovan, strategic initiatives coordinator with the county, said the county and ESREN met as a group in early July. Donovan said the groups spoke with Victoria County representatives who performed a similar study in the spring.

With cell and internet service long being an issue in the county, Donovan said the parties felt it was a good idea to gather information regarding local service from as many residents as possible. The plan, said Donovan, is to find out what types of broadband service are available in certain areas as well as what people consider acceptable service.

The county and ESREN plan to then use that information to better position themselves once outside funding becomes available.

Donovan said the survey will wrap up around September 28, and then ESREN will collect and analyze all of the data. People can access the survey on the county’s Facebook and twitter accounts or by visiting connecteasternstrait.ca