Antigonish County and Paqtnkek enter Smart Cities Challenge, that could net $10 million for Projects

called the Smart Cities Challenge, where communities submit proposals to improve the lives of its citizens through innovation, data and connected technology. The Antigonish County Municipality and Paqtnkek are entered in a national federal government contest that could net millions of dollars for projects.

Antigonish County’s Director of Sustainable Communities, Tammy Feltmate says the joint submission from the municipality and Paqtnkek is for communities up to 300-thousand people. It carries a top prize of up to $10 million.

Feltmate says it decided to move up to a larger category after the strong feedback of ideas from residents.

Feltmate says it’s narrowed down it’s challenge statement, which must be 50 words or less to water and its connections to energy. The deadline for submissions is today, the finalists will be announced this summer.