Antigonish County approves agreement to create Antigonish Arena Corporation

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish approved an inter-municipal agreement between the town and county to create the Antigonish Arena Corporation.

Warden Owen McCarron said this change modernizes the agreement and makes it something that the town and county has control over.

McCarron said the new corporation will include two members from each council, as well as two members at large from the town and county. He added he feels that will be a wide representation to address concerns people may have with the arena.

Antigonish Town Council approved the agreement last month.