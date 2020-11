Boarding houses will no longer be allowed to be constructed in the fringe area of the county.

During last night’s meeting of Antigonish County Council, members voted to amend the Antigonish fringe municipal planning strategy and land-use by-law to remove boarding homes as a permitted use within the R-1 zone. Warden Owen McCarron said boarding housing wasn’t a fit for the area.

The amendment allows for current boarding homes to remain in place but bars new ones from going up.