Antigonish County Broadband Project Progressing Well

Antigonish County’s broadband project continues to move along.

Warden Owen McCarron said there are only a handful of addresses still to be hooked up to Bell’s FIBE service in Malignant Cove and Goshen. He said there’s been about 1,500 addresses connected in the first round of the work.

McCarron said they are having great success with the project. While not every area is getting hooked up as quickly as they may want, McCarron said they are moving along at a good pace and are happy with the progress so far.