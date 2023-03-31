Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Town of New Glasgow looks to Develop Vacant Land in Downtown...12:55 pm | Read Full Article
The Town of New Glasgow is looking to develop vacant land in its downtown core. The town is inviting written proposals for the land, at the corner of Provost Street and MacLean Street. The turnkey piece of land is 8,640 square feet and requires no demolition. In a release the town says it’s objective is […]
“Ducks” by Inverness County’s Kate Beaton ...10:13 am | Read Full Article
A local author has won an annual literary competition sponsored by CBC. Each year, the national broadcaster stages an event featuring a collection of new books written by Canadians called “Canada Reads”. Celebrities are chosen to defend each book selected. This year, the winner is Inverness County native Kate Beaton for her book “Ducks”. It’s a […]
Garry Kell Wins Two Events at Atlantic Arm Wrestling Champio...3:52 pm | Read Full Article
A successful weekend for Garry Kell of Antigonish at the Atlantic Arm Wrestling Championship in Springhill. Kell won two events; 1st in left and 1st in right in the para class. He also placed fifth in the 165 pound class. Kell was also awarded the Rick Pinkney Dedication Award. The championship had the largest field […]