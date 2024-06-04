Antigonish County CAO Glenn Horne Steps Down to Accept Appointment as CAO for the Town of Wolfville

The CAO for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish has stepped down.

Warden Owen McCarron has announced Glenn Horne has resigned as the Chief Administrative Officer of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish. In a release issued earlier today it was announced that Horne has been appointed the new CAO of the Town of Wolfville.

A release from the county states Antigonish Municipal Council will discuss a transition plan to a new CAO in the weeks to come. Horne’s last day with Antigonish County will be July 12, 2024.

Horne started with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish in July of 2013. He said the move is something he and his wife Sarah have been discussing for past number of weeks, noting he took part in Wolfville’s competition to select a new CAO and was the successful candidate. He said a lot was accomplished over the last 11 years in Antigonish including signifigant infrastructure expansion, new programs, and the creation of the AT corridor.

Horne said he will miss Antigonish county tremendously but is also looking forward to a new opportunity in Wolfville.