Antigonish County Commits $200,000 to Antigonish Farmers’ Market’s New Home

The Antigonish Farmers’ Market Association recently thanked the Municipality of the County of

Antigonish for the commitment of $200,000 for the construction of the new farmer’s market building. The funding will be spread over two years.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron pointed to the success of the famrer’s market over the years.

A release from the Farmers Market Association stated the funding brings them closer to their goal of a year-round Agricultural building that will “greatly improve the economic impact of the Market, improve accessibility to the Market, and act as a centre for agricultural events, businesses, and organizations.”