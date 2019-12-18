Antigonish County Commits Support to Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Project

County council is chipping in for an affordable housing initiative.

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is looking at establishing a 15 unit building near the Antigonish Education Centre and St. Andrew Junior School. During a regular meeting on Tuesday, council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish approved $100,000 in funding for the project contingent on the society receiving funding from other sources and that the project go to tender.

Warden Owen McCarron called the project a good initiative, noted the county supported Riverside Estates, a previous project completed by the society.

Antigonish Town Council offered similar funding for the project with similar conditions.