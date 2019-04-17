Antigonish County Council Adopts Capital Plan

Antigonish County Council passed its capital plan for 2019/2020. The budget for this year’s spending is $2,032,723.

Warden Owen McCarron said the big ticket items in the budget include the North Grant water project, for which they said they are hoping to get some cost sharing with the federal and provincial governments, expansion to the municipal office parking lot, and a water looping project between Church Street and Beech Hill Road to improve reliability and pressure.

Last month the government announced Central Nova municipalities would receive double the gas tax revenue from the federal government in a one-time top up for infrastructure projects. The county’s share was $666,420.46. McCarron said the extra funding will certainly help, adding it was welcomed in the area.