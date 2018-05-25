Antigonish County Council Adopts Municipal Budget

Council for the municipality of the County of Antigonish set its tax rates and budget for 2018-2019 on Thursday night.

The residential tax rate will remain at 88 cents per $100 of assessment while the commercial rate stays at $1.46 per $100 of assessment. This is the tenth year in a row without an increase to the area’s residential rate and the commercial rate remains the lowest in the province.

Warden Owen McCarron said keeping the tax rates steady shows stability to the residents of the area. McCarron acknowledged all of the work of staff in preparing the budget, noting council is proud of the fact they were able to keep the status quo and still provide a high level of service.

The county’s municipal operating budget is $14,654,557. McCarron said community requests for funding increased in both the number of asks and the amounts requested.

While there are always requests that come in late that council would like to be able to help, McCarron said council always looks at them going into the next year to see if opportunities present themselves.

The warden said the county is in good financial shape. He said county is also able to borrow from itself in order to complete projects, noting it’s a good position to be in and one the county does not take lightly.