Antigonish County Council amends Wind Turbine By-Law

Antigonish County Council has amended the its Wind Turbine By-Law. The change will reduce the setback distance from a watercourse to 30 metres plus the blade length. The previous regulation was 60 metres or two times the height of the turbine, which ever is greater , plus the length of the turbine blade.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says this change falls in line with regulations that several other municipal units in the province have adopted.

The request to change the by-law was made by EDF Renewables, a company that intends to participate in the province’s request for proposals on wind projects. EDF Renewables had located a potential site it calls the Upper Afton Wind Project, a 4,663 hectare parcel of land that sits between Antigonish and Guysborough Counties.