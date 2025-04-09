Antigonish County Council approves anti-hate and anti-racism plan Nalikitquniejk Antigonish Equity

Antigonish Municipal Council approved and endorsed the Nalikitquniejk Antigonish Equity, anti-hate and anti-racism plan and submitted the plan to the province of Nova Scotia. Nalikitquniejk is the orgininal Mi’kmaw name for Antigonish and can be seen on signs in the area.

Warden Nicholas MacInnis said the province previously mandated all Nova Scotia municipalities have an anti-racism, anti-hate plan. He said staff at the Town of Antigonish and County of Antigonish worked together on the plan, adding the policy is comprehensive and provides a lot of steps on how to improve things within the community and with staff.