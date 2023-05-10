Antigonish County Council Approves Capital Plan

Antigonish County Council gave final approval on its 2023-2024 capital plan during last night’s

regular council meeting.

Warden Owen McCarron said they have a couple of water projects in the works, one in St. Joseph’s and one along the 337, noting the combination of those two projects is in the neighbourhood of $3 million. McCarron said the total for the capital plan is around $8.5 million.

Other items in the plan include sidewalks in the Annie’s Bluff and Beech Hill road areas.

McCarron said other items in the plan include phases 1 and 2 of the Antigonish Active transportation corridor along trunk 4, as well as the first phase of the net zero community buildings project.

With the capital plan finished and approved, the county is now looking at introducing its budget before the month’s end. McCarron said they are hoping to have their budget rolled out on or by May 23. He said they haven’t landed on a final number yet, noting they are still waiting to hear from the province on the RCMP retroactive pay.