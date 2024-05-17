Listen Live

Antigonish County Council Approves Capital Plan

May 17, 2024 | Local News

Antigonish County Council has approved its Capital Plan for the coming year.  Council gave the plan the green light at its meeting this week on a recommendation from its Asset Management Committee.

Warden Owen McCarron says the plan includes a number of ongoing projects.

 

McCarron says also in the capital plan is completion of the St. Joseph’s water tower.

 

Other projects include curb and gutters for Keating Court and repaving a portion of Appleseed Drive.

McCarron says a firm dollar figure on its capital plan for the fiscal year will be revealed when the municipality completes work on its overall budget in the next few weeks.


