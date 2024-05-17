Antigonish County Council Approves Capital Plan

Antigonish County Council has approved its Capital Plan for the coming year. Council gave the plan the green light at its meeting this week on a recommendation from its Asset Management Committee.

Warden Owen McCarron says the plan includes a number of ongoing projects.

McCarron says also in the capital plan is completion of the St. Joseph’s water tower.

Other projects include curb and gutters for Keating Court and repaving a portion of Appleseed Drive.

McCarron says a firm dollar figure on its capital plan for the fiscal year will be revealed when the municipality completes work on its overall budget in the next few weeks.