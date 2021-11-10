Antigonish County Council Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish voted in favour of a vaccine mandate for staff.

Council approved the mandate during a regular meeting last night. Warden Owen McCarron said council is confident most staff are already vaccinated but they wanted to make it official for all unless there are exceptional circumstances. McCarron said all council members indicated they are double vaccinated and with staff interacting with the public, he said a mandate was deemed necessary.

He said the hope is that any staff who are not double vaccinated will do so over the next few weeks.