Antigonish County Council approves development agreement for 60 Unit Apartment Building

Following a public hearing last night at Antigonish County Council, council approved an application for a development agreement regarding a property on MacPherson Lane in Mount Cameron for a four storey, 60 unit apartment building.

Warden Owen McCarron said it is significant to have a developer that sees the value in creating housing opportunities.

The warden said the county’s planning staff worked closely with the developer, SF Smith Developments, on getting the agreement in place so they are happy to see it move forward.