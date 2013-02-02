Antigonish County Council approves Development Agreement for Affordable Housing Project

Following a public hearing during last night’s regular meeting, Antigonish County Council gave second and final reading for development agreement for an affordable housing project.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said Antigonish Affordable Housing is looking at a new 17-unit build on Appleseed Drive.

McCarron said there is a lot of good energy around affordable housing in Antigonish County, pointing to the 12-unit affordable housing complex already on Appleseed Drive and the development in Riverside Estates. He said Antigonish Affordable Housing is a great group with which to work, adding council is always happy to support this kind of initiative.