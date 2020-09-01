Antigonish County Council approves Donation of Land on Appleseed Drive to Antigonish Affordable Housing Society

Antigonish County Council has agreed to donate a piece to land to the Antigonish Affordable

Housing Society.

At a special meeting Monday night, Council approved the transfer of the property on Appleseed Drive to the society.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says discussions with the society about the land for an affordable housing project began more than one year ago.

McCarron says the society is proposing a 12 unit development; three buildings with four units per building. There will be a combination of one, two and three bedroom units, with four of them being barrier free.

The municipality also agreed to donate $100,000 to the society over a five year period to help kick start the project.