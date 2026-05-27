Antigonish County Council Approves Municipal Budget; Property Tax Rates Remain Unchanged

Antigonish County Council has approved its 2026-2027 Municipal Budget, maintaining current residential and commercial property tax rates with a modest increase to the sewer rates.

The residential rate remains 85 cents per $100 of assessment; it is among the lowest in the province. The commercial rate is $1.43 per $100 of assessment, and continues to be one of the lowest commercial tax jurisdictions in Nova Scotia.

Sewer rates, which have remained unchanged since the 2018-2019 fiscal year will increase slightly to help cover rising operating and maintenance costs. It will rise from $316.29 to $325 per year, or about 9 dollars annually.

The approved budget is $22.6 million. Among the expenditures is $483,000 in Community Partnership Grants and special contributions to support a variety of community groups, centres and projects and adding a By-Law Enforcement Officer

Antigonish County is also launching a Rain Barrel project, an initiative aimed at supporting water conservation. It has a budget of $5,000. More details will be announced soon.

There’s also funding for new sidewalks on Appleseed Drive and Trinity Lane to Beech Hill and Sears Ross Road, purchase of a new garbage truck, accessibility upgrades to the Municipal Office, and a feasibility study and environmental assessment for a new sewer treatment plant.

The Low-Income Property Tax Exemption will increase from $300 to $325 for households with a combined income of $40,000.