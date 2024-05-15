Antigonish County Council Approves Recomendation to Seek Status Quo on Municipal Boundaries until After October’s Election

Antigonish County Council is putting the pause button on an electoral boundary review before this fall’s municipal election.

At its regular meeting last night, council approved a recommendation from its committee of the whole that it make an application to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to approve a status quo municipal boundary application for the 2024 vote. The boundary review would be deferred until after the October election.

The UARB was petitioned by some county residents requesting a suspension of the boundary review and maintain the status quo. The board signalled to the municipality it was fine with the request from the public, and after discussion at the committee of the whole, councillors also indicated they were okay with leaving the boundaries the way they are.