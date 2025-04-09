Antigonish County Council approves second reading to Development Agreement for Construction of Gas Station with a Convenience Store and Restaurant

Following a public hearing last night, council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish approved second reading to a development agreement application by Island Construction and Environmental Limited to construct a gas station with a convenience store and restaurant on Lot 9, located on the corner of Catherine Drive and Beech Hill Road.

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis said the fact people are looking to develop in Antigonish is good news for the area.

MacInnis said the county required some changes to the original proposal, such as that the developer insures all sidewalks along the building remain unobstructed and accessible