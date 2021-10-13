Antigonish County Council approves Strategic Plan

Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish gave final endorsement for its strategic plan.

Warden Owen McCarron explained that for every council term, members sit down and look

atinitiatives and priorities for the municipality. In January and February of this year, members had a strategic initiatives session to craft some of the priorities for the term. Following Tuesday’s meeting, the warden said council will address and work on the initiatives.

In terms of the priorities, he said cell coverage and high speed internet came right to the top of the list.

Other priorities include affordable housing, infrastructure, and renewable energy. McCarron said they continue to tick items off the list as they go along but they have a lot of things still in the hopper.